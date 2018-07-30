Greek PM Tsipras visits fire-stricken Mati

PM talks to relief service staff and Army and Fire Brigade officials on the cleanup efforts

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras visited the fire-stricken areas in Mati, eastern Attica on Monday.

His visit lasted an hour and had not been announced by his office, nor was it covered by the state TV broadcaster ERT live.

After the visit, the PM’s Office issued a statement informing of his visit to the area, while it goes on to say that he met with Fire Department and Army officials on the progress of efforts to restore the region.

He also spoke with the engineers and workers, as well as relief service staff who remained in the area to complete the registration process of the buildings damaged in the fire that resulted in the death of 88 people.