Pro-Koufontinas protesters march in Athens

Koufontinas was sentenced to life in prison for 13 murders committed between 1975 and 2000

Leftist protesters are marching in Athens in support of the terrorist group “November 17” Dimitris Koufontinas on Monday.

The latest march comes in support of Koufontinas who has been on a hunger strike demanding to be transferred to the Korydallos prison in Athens. The protesters after first gathering at the Syntagma, are heading through the University to Omonia Square.

There is a strong police presence as the march is in progress.

On Friday, riot police in the Greek capital used water cannon and tear gas to disperse a protest in solidarity with the jailed leftist.

Koufontinas, a former member of the now-defunct extreme leftist November 17 group, went on a hunger strike at the beginning of January to demand a prison transfer.

Koufontinas was sentenced to life in prison for 13 murders committed between 1975 and 2000 when he acted as a hitman for the organisation.

source AP