Greek Police warn citizens to delete this e-mail as fake and misleading

It is circulating and being sent to citizens

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) has warned citizens to immediately delete an email message circulating on the internet allegedly from the Police.

The Cybercrime Prosecution Directorate identified today (01-06-2020) “a new obviously fake letter – a fraudulent message – as a so-called letter from the Greek Police – circulated via e-mail, from perpetrators who are apparently trying to deceive – mislead the citizens “.