Greek President: There are no grey zones in the Aegean & especially in the Dodecanese

“The borders of Greece are also borders of the European Union”

President of the Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Tuesday sent a message to Turkey that it should respect International Law and the European acquis.

Pavlopoulos was on the island of Symi for the celebrations of the 73rd anniversary of the Dodecanese islands concession to the allies.

The Greek president pointed out that it should be made clear to all sides that “there are no grey zones in the Aegean and especially in the Dodecanese.”

The borders of Greece are also borders of the European Union, Pavlopoulos stressed in his speech, during his proclamation as an honorary citizen of Symi.

The Greek president noted that the status of the final concession of the Dodecanese in Greece is governed by the provisions of the Paris Peace Treaty (April 1947) between the allies, the victors of World War II, and Italy.

Source: Philip Chrysopoulos/greekreporter