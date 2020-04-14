Greek priest says Holy Communion is the body and blood of Christ and cannot transmit disease (video)

“Holy Communion is not forbidden, because not only does it not transmit diseases, but it transmits the body and blood of Christ that is our life,” Father Georgios told protothema.gr. He is the priest of St. Nicholas Church in Koukaki, Athens who Greek authorities were seeking after he was accused of flouting the Covid-19 strict regulations and instructions on Palm Sunday.

Father George appeared determined to stand by his action explaining that he held the Divine Liturgy behind closed doors as planned.

“I am at the disposal of the authorities, but what I did, I did following my religious conscience. Holy Communion is not forbidden and does not transmit diseases “, Father Georgios pointed out in a post he uploaded on his social media account: “Although we had noticed the presence of many believers who had stuck their faces looking inside, we did not even open the external loudspeakers on the doors and windows of the temple for the faithful who longed to participate and listen. However, after the end of the Divine Liturgy, there were some parents with their children knocking on the door and asking to receive Communion.”

“At that moment, following my priestly conscience, but also the long tradition of our Church and having the absolute conviction that according to the decision of the Holy Synod and the statements of the Archbishop that Holy Communion is not forbidden because not only does it not transmit diseases, but it transmits the body and blood of Christ that is our life, of course I communed the children and their parents outside the door of the Holy Church urging them to keep their distance from each other which was observed. Everything I did was absolutely legal and in compliance with law, that is, according to the Holy Rules of the Church, the laws of the State “.

In his statement, Father George also states that he forgives all those who have expressed or are levelling insults against to him as a priest.

Feature image showing Metropolitan of Piraeus Seraphim