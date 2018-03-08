Greek primary school students win 1st prize in Particle4U Competition (video)

Out of the 77 entries from 15 countries that entered the competition Particles4U Competition, the jury was immersed with the students from the 2nd and 6th primary schools of Artemida, a region near Athens, Greece, who combined particle physics with humour and presented an imaginary dialogue among particles. Their video is called “The Quark Show.”

The 77 entries were from Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, France, Greece, Iran, Italy, Japan, Philippines, Poland, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, and the United States.

The criteria applied for the final selection were: quality, originality, participation, physics, feasibility, and overall impact of the project. Two winners were selected from each category.