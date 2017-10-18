Greek reporter sinks in muddy lake live on air! (video)

The hazards a reporter faces are innumerable. Take, for example, this female Greek reporter, who nearly sank into Lake Kastoria live on air during her report for Skai TV. As the female reporter was on air talking about the reduction of water in the lake, she moved toward the dried up area to show the impact and took a step onto the surface, which appeared relatively solid. One of the hosts in the studio urged her to take one more step when her leg suddenly disappeared in the mud up to her knee. The reporter kept her cool and dealt with the unfortunate incident calmly, while he colleagues in the studio teased her saying that the camera would remain on her and record her efforts to free herself. The reporter eventually managed to get her leg out of the mud and continue her reportage.