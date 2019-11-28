Greek retailers stretch Black Friday into a week-long affair

Since Monday the country’s four major electrical appliances and electronics chains have extended their business hours, opening at 8 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

Some major retailers in Greece started their Black Friday offers on Sunday – five days prior to the official sale day – bombarding consumers with text messages, emails and adverts, ekathimerini.com reports.

Since Monday the country’s four major electrical appliances and electronics chains (Kotsovolos, Public, Plaisio and Media Markt) have extended their business hours, opening at 8 a.m. instead of 9 a.m., and this is set to continue through Friday.

A PayPal survey indicated that Greek consumers are likely to spend up to 360 percent more money during the Black Friday promotional event than last year.

Source: tornos news