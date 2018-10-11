Greek rowers win Gold at Youth Olympic Games (videos)

The first gold for Greece at the Youth Olympic Games

Christina Bourbou and Maria Kyridou won the gold medal in the junior women’s pair rowing event held at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games at Buenos Aires.

The girls also made history as it is the first gold for Greece at the Youth Olympic Games.

World champions and European champions had another extraordinary race, which placed them first on the finish line.

The two girls from Thessaloniki finished with a time of 1: 40.00 with the Czech winning silver with a time of 1: 40.09 and Romania won bronze at 1: 40.29, while the fourth was China, with a time of 1: 45.85.

Source: Tasos Kokkinidis/greekreporter