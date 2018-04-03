Greek singer criticized for Turkey performance

Social media users are accusing the singer of being insensitive to the plight of the two Greek soldiers held in a Turkish jail since the beginning of March

Greek singer Glykeria has come under fire for preparing to perform at an Istanbul concert hall on Tuesday.

Social media users are accusing the singer of being insensitive to the plight of the two Greek soldiers held in a Turkish jail since the beginning of March.

Others say that Glykeria should have canceled her concert at a period when Turkey is intensifying its provocations over the Aegean and Cyprus.

An agent for the singer is quoted as saying: “These concerts are scheduled long ago and not according to how good or bad relations with other countries would be.”

Glykeria, dubbed as “the queen of rebetiko” by Turkish paper Hurriyet is due to appear at Istanbul’s Is Sanat Cultural Center.

This is not the first time the singer will appear in Turkey where she has a large and passionate fan base.

The Turkish paper says that the Greek diva is one of the most popular rebetiko singers in Europe and also has a following in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Israel.

Source: greekreporter