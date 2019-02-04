Greek Ski Center shuts down as snow tops eight meters

The famous Falakro ski resort in Northern Greece’s Drama region was forced to close on Friday due to safety reasons from the recent excessive snowfall, which in some areas has reached 8 meters (24 feet) in height.

The enormous volume of snow currently atop Falakro Mountain poses a clear safety threat to visitors, according to the local authorities.

Christos Georgitsopoulos, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace regional adviser, noted that “the condition is difficult due to the great volume of snow that has amassed on the mountain’s slopes.” The official, who is in charge of the area where the ski mountain is located, added that the situation has worsened with the strong winds and extremely low temperatures prevailing in the area.

As a result of all these factors, there is a greatly-increased chance of avalanches occurring and the overall safety of skiers cannot be guaranteed.

Read more HERE