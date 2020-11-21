Greek Special Forces inspect a merchant vessel in application of the relevant UNSC’s resolutions on Libya Arms Embargo (photos)

Nothing suspicious was found during the VBSS (Vessel Boarding Search & Seizure) operation and the vessel was declared free to proceed on its way

Wednesday in the afternoon, Operation IRINI boarded and inspected the cooperative Merchant Vessel (MV) SERRANO in application of the United Nation Security Council’s Resolutions 2292 (2016) and 2526 (2020) concerning the arms embargo on Libya.

The MV SERRANO is a Panama flagged General Cargo vessel departed from Alexandria (Egypt) on 17 November and directed to Tobruk (Libya).

The team of the Hellenic Frigate HS Adrias boarded the vessel in international waters, approximately 42 nm North East of the port of Tobruk. The boarding team examined the available documentation on board and inspected the cargo.

Nothing suspicious was found and the vessel was declared free to proceed on its way.

The procedure went smoothly and the boarding took place in a collaborative atmosphere of both the master and the crew. All recommended COVID-19 precautions were observed during the activity.

This is the fourth boarding activity since the start of the operation.

Operation Irini is a part of the EU’s commitment to support the Berlin process. Operation EUNAVFOR MED IRINI’s core task is the implementation of an arms embargo through the use of aerial, satellite and maritime assets in order to support the process to bring stability in Libya and peace to its population.

The operation is able to carry out inspections of vessels on the high seas off the coast of Libya suspected to be carrying arms or related material to and from Libya in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council Resolution.

See Also:

New Turkish Navtex for Oruc Reis until midnight on November 29th

Coronavirus Greece: Shocking negative record with 108 deaths & 522 intubated – 2.311 new cases

Source: Operation Irini