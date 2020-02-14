Greek students create smartphone app to combat sea pollution

It enables the user to not only detect the debris but also to immediately communicate the problem to the relevant authorities in just a few steps

Students from the General and Technical High School of the American Farm School in Thessaloniki have developed a real-time marine pollution detection application for smartphones.

The “ocLean AFS” (from the words “ocean clean”) app is innovative software which aims to help rid the sea bottom of plastic bags and bottles, along with glass and aluminum items. It enables the user to not only detect the debris but also to immediately communicate the problem to the relevant authorities in just a few steps.

The band-new app is the work of 18 students working under the supervision of Mathematics Professor Melina Brozou, who manages the project.

