Greek tennis champ Stefanos Tsitsipas cooks up some sushi donuts in Australia (video)

Greek tennis champ Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently in Australia taking part in 1st tier tournaments.

The promising and exciting young player, who is ranked 15th in the world, is in Sydney where he advanced to the Sydney International tournament semis.

Stefanos, who is quite the hit down-under, found some time to explore the city and he showed off his cooking talent as he visited the Sydney fish-market and cooked up some sushi donuts.

The official ATP Tour channel caught up with him and during an interview, he revealed his passion for seafood, while talking about his career goals in 2019.