Greek Tourism: Favorable sector for Chinese investments

A mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with emphasis on economic cooperation was at the heart of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias’ meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s Ministerial Week, ANA reports.

According to diplomatic sources, the meeting between the two men on Wednesday was very constructive and useful and lasted nearly an hour, overrunning the scheduled time.

As the Greek minister explained, in statements after the meeting, the talks between the two delegations are part of a wider framework of contacts aimed at widening the range of economic relations and facilitating Chinese investment in various sectors of the Greek economy.

