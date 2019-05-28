Greek tourism grows twice as fast as global sector

Tourism arrivals in Greece showed an increase over the first quarter of the year that was almost twice the global average, according to data from the World Tourism Organization of the United Nations (UNWTO), ekathimerini.com reports.

International tourism continued to grow in the January-March period, but at a slower rate than in the previous couple of years: The global increase in arrivals amounted to 4 percent, while in Greece incoming tourism traffic rose 7.8 percent compared to the first quarter of last year, reaching 1.926 million visitors, per the Bank of Greece figures.

