“Greece-A365-Day Destination” video wins another award at Berlin International Tourism Fair (video)

The multi-awarded winning video “Greece-A365-Day Destination” received yet another distinction after it was awarded the second world destination prize

and the first prize in Europe at the Golden City Gate festival of tourist films in Berlin, in the framework of the ITB International Tourism Fair, where our Greece is attending with a with a GNTO stand.

The prize was awarded by Wolfgang Jo Huschert, President of the Festival, to the Director of the Market Research and the Advertising of the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO), Petros Saganas, and the Head of the Publications and Audiovisual Department, Eleftheria Fili, in the presence of Viki Stroumpos, the head of the GNTO German offices. The Greek contingent celebrated their success the in the presence of Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura and the Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Greek National Tourism Organisation Angeliki Chondromatidou.

The film “Greece- A365-Day Destination” was created by GNTO, directed by Antonis Theocharis-Kioukas, as part of the strategic plan by Minister Elena Kountoura for the promotion of Greece as a world-renowned destination 365 days a year. The 3-minute 36-second video immerses the viewer into the beautiful imagery, colours, and sounds of Greece.

This is the third award in a row award that the GNTO has received in the past six months. In 2017, it was voted by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation as the top video for tourist destination for Europe destination among 23 European countries, while it also picked up the second prize for the World Tourism Organisation’s Video Competition in Chengdu, China.

It also received a special prize in the category “Tourist film up to 7 minutes” at the 6th International Festival of Tourist Films in Zagreb, Croatia, “ZagrebTourFilmFestival”, where he was selected among 48 entries from competing countries.