Greek-Turkish crisis: Greek diplomatic counterattack on all fronts

Greece is taking multifaceted diplomatic initiatives to denounce Turkish actions, given the unprecedented and escalating Turkish behavior.

According to information, by order of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the ministry is taking the following actions:

– A letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres denouncing Turkey’s highly destabilizing behavior.

– Α letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which, in addition to briefing on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, emphasizes that Turkish behavior not only violates the basic rules of conduct of an Allied country, but also poses a risk of destabilizing the Southeast wing of NATO and contradicts the provisions of the preamble to the Greece-US Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement.

– Letter to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Turkish delinquency, emphasizing our country’s fundamental right to invoke Article 42.7 of the Treaty on European Union (Mutual Solidarity Clause).