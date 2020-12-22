Greek TV hostess says she will not take the Covid-19 vaccine (video)

Actress and TV hostess Mathilde Maggira said she would not be taking the Covid-19 vaccine. Commenting on the upcoming coronavirus vaccination, she stated that she was “suspicious”, adding that: “I’m not a scientist, but what I do not like is that not all views are heard on TV channels.”

As Maria Solomou, another Greek actress recently said, Mathilde stressed she is negative and suspicious about the coronavirus vaccine.

“I am suspicious. A vaccine requires at least ten years of study, research and experimentation. I do not want to be turned into a guinea pig and go for a vaccine that has not been used for a year without knowing what the consequences might be. Let those who need it get it, and I will see after a while if it has really helped them … then why not? Where has the treatment been found? The vaccine will not save you, it is preventive”, she concluded.