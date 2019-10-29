Greek TV panelists kiss on the lips to create an “Aniston-DeGeneres” moment

The two women were up to the dare by TV host Giorgos Liagas

Greek-American star Jennifer Aniston had a smooch on live TV with the host of the “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and as expected the video went viral.

It seems Greek showbiz could not be denied the chance to emulate the stunt, so two female panelists on the morning show of Giorgos Liagas, Katerina Gagakis and Elenis Tsolakis pressed their lips against each-other’s, and voila the Greek “Aniston-DeGeneres” moment was created.

Commenting on Aniston kiss with DeGeneres, Eleni Tsolakis said that sometimes friends, instead of kissing on the cheek, kiss each other on the mouth.

Dimitris Papanotas, one of the other panelists commented that they probably do it in order not to leave lipstick marks, to which Eleni Tsolakis replied that they do it to show their affection to each other.

Giorgos Liagas chimed on the discussion saying it was not an issue of whether it was between two males of females, but wondered how two total strangers could do it.

Eleni Tsolakis replied that “you do not exchange anything” with the presenter daring her to kiss Katerina Gagakis on the mouth. Eleni was up for the challenge and she kissed Katerina on the lips.

The two women kissed on the mouth, and the presenter himself posted the photo on his instagram account, writing: “Great moments.”