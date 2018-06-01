Greek unemployment remains high, despite Eurozone decline

Greece has also among the highest rates of youth unemployment (under 25s) at 45.4 percent in February 2018

Greek unemployment remains among the highest in the eurozone, it was revealed on Thursday.

Although official data from Eurostat showed eurozone unemployment fell to 8.5 percent in March — the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since December 2008 — Greece and Spain still topped the table at 20.8 percent and 15.9 percent respectively.

Greece has also among the highest rates of youth unemployment (under 25s) at 45.4 percent in February 2018.

Over 13.8 million people across the eurozone remain without a job, 56,000 less than February.

The Czech Republic, Malta and Germany have the lowest rates of unemployment.

Source: greekreporter