Greek wineries showcase produce in Germany

Twenty wineries from Greece took part in the Enterprise Greece roadshow this month

The profile of Greek wine varieties is on the rise around the world, with a focus this month on introducing the products into Germany.

Representatives from 20 wineries across the country headed to Berlin and Hamburg as part of a wine roadshow organized by Enterprise Greece.

The state body which promotes investment and international trade rallied 228 German importers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, restaurateurs, sommeliers, and journalists.

They sampled over 100 wines and met with producers to learn about this year’s harvest and the new products in development.

As part of the roadshow, Yiannis Karakasis, Greece-based Masters of Wine recipient of the Institute of Masters of Wine, ran two seminars to inform attendees further about Greek vineyards and varieties.

“Greek wine consistently follows an upward trend in all the world markets,” Mr. Karakasis said.

“With our presence here we show that Germany is extremely important for the export of Greek wine, and we are laying the foundations for even better results in the near future”.

Source: neoskosmos.com