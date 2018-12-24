Greek WWII resistance legend Themis Marinos dies at 101

Marinos became known for his participation in the legendary joint effort of British & Greek resistance groups to blow up the Gorgopotamos Bridge

Themis Marinos, the famous member of the British resistance group BLO and author of many books regarding the period of the Greek resistance during the German occupation of Greece between 1941 and 1944 died at the age of 101 on Sunday.

Marinos became known for his participation in the joint effort of British and Greek resistance groups to blow up the Gorgopotamos Bridge because it was an important access point for the German Army to continue their war in Greece and Northern Africa.

Source: Nick Kampouris/greekreporter