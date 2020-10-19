Greeks and Armenians gathering at Evros borders in protest of Erdogan’s hostile policy

The protesters are gathering from all corners of Northern Greece

Greeks and Armenians are mobilising en masse on Monday morning at the Customs Service in Kipi Evros, northeastern Greece to protest against Turkish aggression towards Armenia and Greece.

The protesters have been gathering since the early hours of the morning with their vehicles from every corner of Northern Greece headed towards the Greek-Turkish borders of Evros.

The purpose of the mobilisation is to hold a rally at the region of Evros and highlight the hostile policy pursued by Recep Tayyip Erdogan against the two countries.

also read

Erdogan is duping Germany, Bild online says

Erdogan amazingly says Greece is escalating tensions, not Turkey