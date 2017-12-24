Greeks exhaust travel packages for Christmas holidays in Europe

All travel packages to Europe starting at 300 Euros & up to 2000 Euros are exhausted, with Spain attracting the lion’s share of Greek travelers

Greek tour operators have “sold out” every available travel package for European destinations for the Christmas, New Year’s Eve and Epiphany holidays, President of the Greek Travel Agents Federation Lyssandros Tsilidis said.

Tsilidis spoke to Athens Macedonia News Agency (AMNA) saying that this year there is a 20 percent increase in the number of Greeks traveling abroad for the holidays, compared to 2016.

All travel packages to Europe starting at 300 euros and up to 2,000 euros are exhausted, with Spain attracting the lion’s share of Greek travelers.

Greeks also prefer Italy, Switzerland, Paris, London, Austria, Poland and Bulgaria. The number of tourist packages for Turkey, is also significant.

At the same time, trips to the Arab Emirates, East Asia, and winter cruises in Asia have also been sold out. Overall, 250,000 travel packages for groups and individuals were sold for the holiday season, the president of the association said.

Regarding domestic travel, traditionally busy ski resorts such as those in Kalavryta, Tzoumerka, Pelion, Olympus and others, had bookings that approached full capacity. Also, Tsilidis said, there were many domestic bookings for Athens hotels, as Greeks from other parts of the country chose to spend the holidays in the capital.

Source: Philip Chrysopoulos/greekreporter.com