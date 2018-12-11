Greeks rank as the 4th most religious people in Europe according to survey

Greece ranks fourth among 34 European countries in having the most religious citizens, according to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center.

Romanians, Armenians, and Georgians occupy the first three spots on the survey. On the opposite end are Sweden, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Estonia, countries with the least religious natives.

Greece ranks first in the “importance of religion” sub-category, with 55 percent of respondents saying that religion plays a key role in their lives.

In another sub-category, that of the frequency of attending religious services, Greece falls in 6th place, while the frequency in which Greeks pray, has the country ranked at 9th place.

Also, six out of 10 Greeks (59 percent) believe in the existence of a superior being (god), according to the Pew survey.

Source: Philip Chrysopoulos/greekreporter