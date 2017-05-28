Gregg Allman dead: Celebrities react to death of “Allman Brothers Band” rock legend

A sad week for the world of music – The second great loss after Chris Cornell

Music legend Gregg Allman, whose bluesy vocals and soulful touch on the Hammond B-3 organ helped propel the Allman Brothers Band to superstardom and spawn Southern rock, died Saturday.

He was 69 — and left behind millions of fans globally, including fellow celebrities.

“IVE TRIED.WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI FOREVER, CHOOCH” — Alllman’s former wife Cher, via Twitter.

In 1975, Cher and Allman married three days after she divorced her husband and singing partner, Sonny Bono. Their marriage was tumultuous from the start; Cher requested a divorce just nine days after their Las Vegas wedding, although she dismissed the suit a month later.

Together they released a widely panned duets album under the name “Allman and Woman.” They had one child together, Elijah Blue, and Cher filed for legal separation in 1977.

Southern rock and country musician Charlie Daniels said via Twitter, “Gregg Allman had a feeling for the blues very few ever have hard to believe that magnificent voice is stilled forever.”

Allman died at his home in Savannah, Georgia, publicist Ken Weinstein said. A statement on the singer’s website said he “passed away peacefully.”

Other reactions included:

“My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman. Blessings and peace to all the Allman family. – KU” — country star Keith Urban, via Twitter.

“So sad to hear Gregg Allman passed away I admire him so much & had the honour of jamming wth him recently. A gentle soul with so much soul.” — rocker Peter Frampton, via Twitter.

“My southern-rock heart is breaking. He showed me his tattoos… his voice… his voice…. his soul.” — singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge, via Twitter.

“It’s all just too much. #GreggAllman Rest In Peace Midnight Rider” — longtime E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren.

