Gulf Air adds Mykonos to its flight destinations for 2020

Mykonos will be the second destination added to the flight schedule of Bahrain’s state-owned airline Gulf Air, after Athens, following a deal the Greek Minister of Tourism, Haris Theocharis struck with the Bahraini state carrier, as reported on Tornos News.

The agreement was formalised during the Greek Minister of Tourism’s trip to London on the occasion of the World Travel Market International Exhibition.

The new route from Bahrain to Mykonos starts on July 4, 2020, will operate three times a week and will last until September 30, 2020.