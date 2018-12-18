Gun deaths in US reach record high for 2017 (infographic)

The U.S. now has 12 deaths per 100,000 people due to guns

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 40,000 people died in shootings across the United States in 2017, the highest number in 20 years. The data takes into account deaths classified as unintentional, suicide, homicide, undetermined and legal intervention/operations of war.

That trend was driven by a steady rise in suicides involving firearms. The U.S. now has 12 deaths per 100,000 people due to guns compared to 0.2 per 100,000 people in Japan, 0.3 in the UK and 0.9 in Germany.

source: statista