Gunman speaks to protothema.gr exclusively – Chania hostage insident is over (photos) (UPD.)

(Update) According to the police, the armed man has surrended. No casualties have been reported.

Evangelos-Nektarios Kalymnios, 45, the armed man that is holding three hostages in a stand-off with police in Chania, Crete, spoke exclusively to protothema.gr saying that he will not leave unless the council changes its decision to revoke his kiosk permit in the town. “I have 5 children and declared 0.05 cents in taxes. I am broke. I haven’t slept a minute since the weekend. The negotiator is telling to come out and the council will hold an extra ordinary meeting. My request is the my kiosk stays intact”, he told protothema.gr. A large number of police officers are on the scene, as is the Mayor of Chania and are trying to convince the man to exit the rehab facility. The man was injured in his foot in a shoot out with officers. A special negotiating team has promised his kiosk will remain urging him to surrender, but Kalymnios refuses to come out before he receives a written paper by the council board ensuring his kiosk is not shut down.