Gut-Churning video of illegal immigrant shooting, stalking, terrorizing cop (video)

After the car was pulled over, the suspect opened the door and began firing at the cop car

An Arkansas law enforcement officer is lucky to be alive today after allegedly being stalked and shot at by an illegal immigrant after a traffic stop, Fox News reports.

Now, dashcam video is showing exactly what happened.

The incident happened on Sunday, a little before one in the afternoon. When the officer tried to pull over a car in Tontitown, Arkansas, the driver put up a short chase.

However, apparently seeing the futility in the situation, the suspect pulled over. I say “apparently” because things got much worse from there.

We warn you that this gut-churning video includes some graphic imagery and vulgarity. Viewer discretion is advised.

USA SPRINGFIELD WHEN A COP MEETS AN ILLEGAL DREAMER ! pic.twitter.com/2B1xprokSV — neil jetel ” WW ” (@EdJetel) November 14, 2018

After the car was pulled over, the suspect opened the door and began firing at the cop car.

“S—!” the officer can be heard exclaiming. “Shots fired!”

Read more HERE