“Gypsy King” Tyson Fury is the new boxing King as he obliterates Wilder in TKO in 7th (video)

Fury had knocked down Wilder twice before the 7th round

Tyson Fury demolished reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder with a TKO stoppage in the 7th round, while ending the American fighter’s undefeated run Saturday night in Las Vegas.

In a one-sided and brutal bout, Tyson Fury transformed from an elusive defensive boxer into the puncher to score a pair of knockdowns before finishing Deontay Wilder in their rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in Round 7 at 1:39 as a weary Wilder was battered from pillar to post.

video credit: CBS Sports YouTube channel