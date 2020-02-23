“Gypsy King” Tyson Fury is the new boxing King as he obliterates Wilder in TKO in 7th (video)

Tyson Fury demolished reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder with a TKO stoppage in the 7th round, while ending the American fighter’s undefeated run Saturday night in Las Vegas.
In a one-sided and brutal bout, Tyson Fury transformed from an elusive defensive boxer into the puncher to score a pair of knockdowns before finishing Deontay Wilder in their rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in Round 7 at 1:39 as a weary Wilder was battered from pillar to post.
video credit: CBS Sports YouTube channel