Hackers threaten to leak 9/11 terror attack documents

Hackers are threatening to dump a bunch of confidential documents relating to the 9/11 terror attacks if the companies involved do not pay out a hefty sum.

The group, who go by the ominous sounding name of The Dark Overlord, has been blackmailing individuals and organizations including Hiscox Syndicates Ltd and Lloyds of London, and claim to have hijacked 18,000 secret documents, Motherboard reports. The hackers are threatening to release the documents in stages until a ransom is received in Bitcoin.

Already, The Dark Overlord has leaked some of the more minor files as “proof” and they say that there are more damaging documents to come if their demands are not met. Some of those already dropped include references to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Transport Security Administration (TSA), and several law firms.

Within the 18,000-strong cache, the hackers also claim to have documents related to law firm handling cases linked to the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center.

“We’ll be providing many answers about 9/11 conspiracies through our 18,000 secret documents leak,” The Dark Overlord tweeted on New Year’s Eve.

The extortion appears to be a bid to exploit the various conspiracy theories regarding the 2001 terrorist attack.

According to the group’s announcement on Pastebin, they have confidential data from different insurers and legal firms that have handled cases related to 9/11 – although precisely what this data reveals about the attacks is unknown. The announcement specifically names three companies, Hiscox Syndicates Ltd, Lloyds of London, and Silverstein Properties.

