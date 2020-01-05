Haftar accuses Erdogan of attempting to revive Ottoman legacy in Libya, region

Libyan General Khalifa Haftar accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of attempting to revive the Ottoman legacy in Libya and across the region, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) said in a televised address.
Source: al arabiya
The eastern commander said that victory by the Libyan National Army in Tripoli was almost at reach, stressing that the battle “will now become a war in the face of a colonialist”
