The region of Attica has been hit by a sudden outburst of bad weather, with hailstorms covering many areas in the northren suburbs.

Penteli, Kifissia and Agios Stefanos were hit with hail earlier on Sunday, while the bad weather is expected to continue. According to the Meteorological services, local rains and storms, which were temporarily strong in Attica, began at noon, with temperatures expected to range from 15 to 24 degrees Celsius.