Hairy women’s swimsuit fad!! (photos)

The internet can be a strange, strange place. And, apparently, so can the beach, thanks to this “hairy chest” swimsuit that’s baffling—and offending—the internet.

The one-piece suit, created by Beloved Shirts, is officially called the Sexy Chest One Piece Swimsuit, and it features just that: an incredibly realistic screenprint of a chest, torso, and back. It comes in three different shades to match your skin tone (natural, tan, and dark), is available in six sizes (XS to XXL), and is affordable (on sale for $44.95). The problem? It’s a man’s physique.

Yep. When worn, the “sexy” chest swimsuit gives the appearance that the individual is naked and flaunting a dude’s body—especially jarring, considering the bathing suit style is typically reserved for women. (Though, as this guyproves, it can—and probably should, TBH—be worn by men.) Beloved Shirts designed the head-turning swimsuit to “make ’em say WTF,” according to its Instagram, and it’s succeeding if the internet is any indication.

The realistically hairy design has elicited strong reactions, to put it lightly. One mother surprised her kids by wearing the bold suit, and they screamed in horror. Twitter appears to be equally appalled by the design.

“No, we’re absolutely not doing this,” wrote one user, with a picture of the hairy swimsuit. “WHOOOO would NEED this?” wrote another. Other responses include: “I want to delete this image from my brain,” “that’s disturbing,” “this is why God doesn’t talk to us anymore,” “I’m disgusted,” and various expletives.

source: glamour.com