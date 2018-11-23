Half-naked Rihanna promotes her lingerie brand (photos)

When you happen to be the owner of a lingerie line and be as sexy as any woman on the planet, then you slip into one of your pieces and post the photos on your social media accounts.

That’s exactly what Rihanna did to promote her underwear for a limited 50% off discount for Black Friday. The sensual, singer, actress and entrepreneur uses all the weapons she has in the war of business, and she gases plenty as is more than evident.

The famous singer was photographed half-naked on a bed wearing only one red underwear and suspenders.

As mentioned in the photo caption, the company that sells Rihanna underwear for a few hours will offer discounts of 50%.