Hall of the European Parliament named “Manolis Glezos”

A great honor for late resistance fighter Manolis Glezos by the European Parliament, just before the one-year anniversary of his death

The Presidency of the European Parliament has decided to name a room in the Altieri Spinelli building after Manolis Glezos.

“The Bureau has decided that the 1G2 meeting room of the Altiero Spinelli building will be named after the late Manolis Glezos, Greek politician and MEP from 24 July 1984 to 25 January 1985 and from 1 July 2014 to 8 July 2015. He was an important personality of the national resistance against fascism”, states the communication of the European Parliament.

