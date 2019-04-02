Hankook rolls out Hexonic and Aeroflex concept tires at Essen (photos)

It seems there’s no shortage of ideas each year for what the future might look like where the rubber hits the road. These two Hankook concepts were presented during the recent Essen Motor Show, and they concentrate on autonomous comfort and racing downforce.
“This project is part of our effort to find creative and efficient solutions for mobility of the future,” said Klaus Krause, Head of Hankook’s European Research and Development Centre. And thus he unleashed the wacky Hexonic and Aeroflow concepts.
The Hexonic is focused on self-driving cars, so it’s focused primarily on ride comfort for passengers who don’t need road feedback or feel. Its tread is broken up into a series of hexagonal modules that appear to be able to split apart to create new channels for water. Each hexagon also has a Y shape in the middle that can push through the smooth surface to add extra grip.
