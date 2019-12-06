Happy Birthday Giannis! Cute video of fans offering their best wishes to the Greek Freak

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his 25th birthday yesterday (December 6) and the wishes were pouring in from all over the world. It was the perfect night for the NBA MVP as he led the Milwaukee Bucks to a huge win over Kawhi Leonard’s LA Clippers with 29 points (119-91).

One of the cutest videos was posted by the Bucks showing a compilation of fans wishing the Greek Freak on his birthday. Form the youngest fans to whole families, Gianni’s fans recorded videos extending their wishes to Giannis.