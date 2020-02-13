Happy Birthday Heavy Metal: Black Sabbath’s debut album came out 50 years ago today! (video)

A historic day and…it HAD to be the 13th!

Happy birthday, Black Sabbath!

Happy birthday, Heavy Metal!

On this day 50 years ago, February 13, 1970, Black Sabbath released their self-titled debut album, forever altering the course of music history.

Widely credited as the first heavy metal album ever, Black Sabbath would go on to capture the hearts and minds of millions of people the world over and inspire countless musicians to form metal bands of their own in the ensuing five decades.

Somewhat tellingly of what the future would hold for the genre of heavy metal, Black Sabbath peaked at only #8 in the U.K. and #23 in the U.S.

Black Sabbath recently wrapped up their career with The End tour, which stretched between 2015 and 2017.

All four members, miraculously, are still alive, kicking and making music.

Source: Metalsucks