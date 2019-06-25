Harry and Meghan’s house revamp will cost £2.4m

Just the expense of transforming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s home from five separate flats into one big five-bedroom family home is over 10 times the cost of the average UK home

Turning Frogmore Cottage into a royal residence for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has cost taxpayers £2.4million – and it is still not finished.

It means the expense of refitting the property from five separate flats into one big five-bedroom family house is over 10 times the cost of the average UK home.

Buckingham Palace officials say further costs are expected in the next year as extensive work on the outside of the building continues.

The costs are funded from the public purse through the Sovereign Grant, which totalled £82.2million last year – equivalent to £1.24 for every person in the UK.

That was nearly double the previous year’s cost of 69p for every man, woman and child, which was up from 65p the year before.

