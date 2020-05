Harry Potter star becomes father for first time

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome have welcomed their first child.

In a statement the couple announced that they were now proud parents to a baby girl, just a month after confirming they were expecting their first child.

Rupert, 31, and Georgia, 28, announced their pregnancy in April after Georgia stepped out with a noticeable baby bump.

The couple are yet to reveal the name of their baby daughter.

source dailymail.co.uk