Harvard University gets behind Nafplion Marathon

The Municipality of Nafplio, along with the support of the Chamber of Argolis and Hellenic Center for Hellenic Studies of Harvard University is organising the 2019 Nafplion Marathon on Sunday, March 3.

The main event of the Games is the Marathon of Nafplion and the equally important athletic race of the Palamidi feat, both of which have attracted many people and have both become recognised for the high rate of participation and the professional level of organisation.

The Marathon of Nafplion has established itself as one of the leading races in terms of athlete participation and organisation, ensuring that the participants enjoy top-level provisions.

The race has also introduced free participation for students at all school levels in Argolida by offering them the equipment free of charge in an effort to motivate the children to engage in sports.

The Marathon, in addition to its great visibility and promotion, attracts many visitors and contributes to the local community financially, as the hotels and shops of the city welcome plenty of tourists from all over Greece.