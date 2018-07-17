Harvey Weinstein gives his first interview since sexual assault scandal

The interview was given to the Greek journalist Takis Theodoracopulos

Harvey Weinstein has given his first interview since more than 75 women came forward to accuse him of sexual assault and misconduct in October 2017.

Friend and journalist for the Spectator, Takis Theodoracopulos, published a conversation he recently had with the disgraced film mogul where he is cited admitting to having offered acting jobs in exchange for sex.

The 66-year-old has previously denied allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

He told Theodoracopulos [sic]: “I was born poor, ugly, Jewish and had to fight all my life to get somewhere. You got lotsa girls, no girl looked at me until I made it big in Hollywood.”

“Yes, I did offer them acting jobs in exchange for sex, but so did and still does everyone,” he reportedly admitted. “But I never, ever forced myself on a single woman.”

According to the report, Weinstein “hits on every young woman but in a naïve way” using his trademark pickup line: “Will you give me your address and I’ll make you a star.”

But in response to the article, the former film producer’s lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, came forward to claim Weinstein was misquoted in the article.

“I was present for the conversation; it was not an interview, but a social meeting between old friends,” Brafman said.

“We talked about old Hollywood and the contrast to European culture, and I think Taki sees Harvey in that older light. Mr Weinstein never said anything about trading movie roles for sexual favours. You have my word that Harvey did not say that.”

In response, Theodoracopulos said that he “may have misrepresented Harvey Weinstein’s conversation”.

Over the last year, Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by dozens of women with A-listers including Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow among those who have spoken out in public.

The aftermath helped kick-start a conversation around sexual misconduct after a number of women across Hollywood launched the Time’s Up campaign and the #MeToo social media movement.

Back in June, the former Hollywood producer pled not guilty to two counts of rape and “unequivocally denied” allegations against him from two women.

Weinstein is currently free on a $1 million bail and is expected to return to court in September for his next hearing.

Source: yahoo