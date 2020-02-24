Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and sex assault in MeToo trial

Weinstein faces a sentence of between five and 25 years in prison for the conviction of first-degree criminal sexual act

Film producer Harvey Weinsten was found guilty of rape and a criminal sexual act on Monday, more than two years after news articles about his alleged serial sexual abuse of women ignited the MeToo movement.

But Weinstein, 67, was found not guilty in Manhattan court of the most serious charges in the case, two counts of predatory sexual assault, charges for which he had faced a possible life sentence in prison.

He also was acquitted of first-degree rape by the jury of seven men and five women, who had deliberated in the case for about 25 hours.

Weinstein, who had been free on bond during the trial, was handcuffed and ordered held without bail in jail pending his sentencing by Judge James Burke on March 11.

“Weinstein is a vicious, serial sexual predator who used his power to threaten, rape, assault, trick, humiliate and silence his victims,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., whose office prosecuted the case.

“These women were not just brave, they were heroic,” Vance said of the women who testified against the movie mogul.

