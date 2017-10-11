Harvey Weinstein in Europe for sex rehab

Harvey Weinstein has reportedly fled the country to find help.

The producer is headed to a sex addiction rehab center in Europe via private jet, TMZ reported Tuesday.

A source, however, told the Daily News that he’s not leaving for rehab, but rather counseling.

“He needs his peace. He’s been hounded all week. He lost his company and his wife. What more can you lose?” the source said. “He’s got to go find peace.”

The report comes shortly after Weinstein’s wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, announced that she’s leaving her husband.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” Chapman, 41, said in a statement to People. “I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Over the past week, almost a dozen women, including Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Weinstein has denied all allegations, but said “all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different” when he “came of age in the ‘60s and ‘70s.”

On Sunday, he was fired from the Weinstein Company.

“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately,” the company said in a statement.

But the producer is reportedly already planning his return to Hollywood.

“He wants to come back with fresh, new ideas,” a source told TMZ.

