Harvey Weinstein “reaches tentative $25m deal with accusers”

Film mogul Harvey Weinstein has reached a tentative $25m (£19m) settlement with dozens of women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, lawyers have said.

Some 30 actresses and ex-employees would share the payout in the deal.

However, it still needs signing off by all parties, Mr Weinstein’s lawyers have not commented and some say the deal will punish those holding out.

Mr Weinstein faces a separate criminal trial next month on rape and sexual assault charges, which he denies.

The Hollywood producer could face life in jail if convicted.

On Wednesday, Mr Weinstein’s bail sum was raised from $1m to $5m for the alleged mishandling of an electronic ankle monitor.

He attended the court hearing in New York using a walking frame. His lawyers said he was undergoing surgery on Thursday for injuries suffered in a car accident in August.

