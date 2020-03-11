Harvey Weinstein said Jennifer Aniston “should be killed” as emails exposed in court

Disgraced Hollywood movie mogul wrote in an email which was revealed on Monday in previously sealed court documents

An email penned by Harvey Weinstein, which was included in unsealed court documents, showed the Hollywood producer said that Jennifer Aniston “should be killed”.

The fallen mogul, who faces up to 29-years in prison, asked for help in emails sent to two dozen influential people, including the billionaires Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos.

According to The New York Times , the 67-year-old wrote an email suggesting American actress Jennifer Aniston – who he thought had complained about his behaviour – should be killed.

In the document, he added that he wanted to “repair his reputation” and “excuse his behaviour” following the sexual assault allegations.

