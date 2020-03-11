Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

He was sentenced to three years for third-degree rape for the attack on Jessica Mann in 2013

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced in New York to 23 years in prison for sex crimes in landmark #MeToo case.

The disgraced Hollywood producer was sentenced on Wednesday in Manhattan criminal court following his sexual assault and rape conviction last month.

Weinstein, 67, was sentenced to 20 years on the criminal sex act charge for forcibly performing oral sex on production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

He was sentenced to three years for third-degree rape for the attack on Jessica Mann in 2013.

Judge James Burke, who oversaw his trial, ordered Weinstein to serve the sentences consecutively and sentenced him to five years post release supervision for each charge.

Weinstein, who maintained a blank face throughout, was wheeled out of the courtroom as soon as the sentence was handed down as his accusers sobbed and hugged each other.

